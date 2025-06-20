Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2352
Northern Cardinal
"Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind."
--Shania Twain
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
7
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2821
photos
165
followers
155
following
644% complete
View this month »
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Latest from all albums
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
422
2352
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th June 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
redbird
,
northern cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot… so true…
June 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So true!
June 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
June 20th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant shot, such a beautiful bird
June 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of Mr. Cardinal perched on the arched rod and with the lovely bokeh background! Wise words too! Fav
June 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful capture.
June 20th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a fabulous shot!
June 20th, 2025
