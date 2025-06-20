Previous
Northern Cardinal by kvphoto
Photo 2352

Northern Cardinal

"Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind."

--Shania Twain
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot… so true…
June 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So true!
June 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
June 20th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant shot, such a beautiful bird
June 20th, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of Mr. Cardinal perched on the arched rod and with the lovely bokeh background! Wise words too! Fav
June 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful capture.
June 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a fabulous shot!
June 20th, 2025  
