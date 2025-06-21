Sign up
Previous
Photo 2353
Hosta Buds
"Things blossom in their time. They bud and bloom, blossom and fade. Everything in its time."
--Neil Gaiman
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st June 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
hosta
,
buds
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Beverley
ace
Special pov… beautiful feeling of energy…such pretty flowers
June 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely purple buds.
June 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Sublimely beautiful capture!
June 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp and capture of the pretty buds.
June 21st, 2025
