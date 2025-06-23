Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
Beauty of a Flower
"Love is beauty and beauty is truth, and that is why in the beauty of a flower we can see the truth of the universe."
--Gautama Buddha
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2824
photos
165
followers
155
following
645% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd June 2025 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
flower
,
backlit
,
bloom
,
gladiolus
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb image
June 23rd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A beauty
June 23rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful backlit flower!
June 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's pretty!
June 23rd, 2025
