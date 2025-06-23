Previous
Beauty of a Flower by kvphoto
Beauty of a Flower

"Love is beauty and beauty is truth, and that is why in the beauty of a flower we can see the truth of the universe."

--Gautama Buddha
23rd June 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Judith Johnson ace
Superb image
June 23rd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A beauty
June 23rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful backlit flower!
June 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's pretty!
June 23rd, 2025  
