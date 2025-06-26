Sign up
Previous
Photo 2358
Rising Bubbles
"Happiness is like rising bubbles -- delightful and inevitably fleeting. Joy is the oxygen -- ever present."
--Danielle LaPorte
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
9
4
Tags
bubbles
,
hosta
,
rising
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
June 26th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s surreal
June 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautifully done…bubbly delight
June 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Why am I thinking of Don Ho here? =) Lovely image.
June 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
great effect
June 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the bubbles.
June 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully done!
June 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Fun image
June 26th, 2025
*lynn
ace
nice!
June 26th, 2025
