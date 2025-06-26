Previous
Rising Bubbles by kvphoto
Photo 2358

Rising Bubbles

"Happiness is like rising bubbles -- delightful and inevitably fleeting. Joy is the oxygen -- ever present."

--Danielle LaPorte
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
June 26th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s surreal
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautifully done…bubbly delight
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Why am I thinking of Don Ho here? =) Lovely image.
June 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
great effect
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the bubbles.
June 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully done!
June 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Fun image
June 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
nice!
June 26th, 2025  
