Effervescence by kvphoto
Photo 2360

Effervescence

ef·fer·ves·cence
/ˌefərˈves(ə)ns/
noun
1.bubbles in a liquid; fizz.
"the effervescence of sparkling wine"
2.vivacity and enthusiasm.
"he was filled with such effervescence"
From: Oxford Languages: https://languages.oup.com/google-dictionary-en/
28th June 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

@joysabin
So cool, did you dip the flower in the wine?
June 28th, 2025  
KV
@joysabin the coneflower was definitely in liquid but club soda not sparkling wine… though if you’ve ever heard Coca Cola called “Southern Champagne” maybe club soda could be considered an offshoot… perhaps “Southern Club Champagne” a new kind of drink for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. The drink from my photo shoot would definitely have the essence of coneflower.
June 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
This one is absolutely stellar! Instant fav.
June 28th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful!
June 28th, 2025  
