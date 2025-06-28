Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2360
Effervescence
ef·fer·ves·cence
/ˌefərˈves(ə)ns/
noun
1.bubbles in a liquid; fizz.
"the effervescence of sparkling wine"
2.vivacity and enthusiasm.
"he was filled with such effervescence"
From: Oxford Languages:
https://languages.oup.com/google-dictionary-en/
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2829
photos
165
followers
155
following
646% complete
View this month »
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th June 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bubbles
,
bubbly
,
coneflower
,
echinacea
,
effervescence
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Walks @ 7
ace
So cool, did you dip the flower in the wine?
June 28th, 2025
KV
ace
@joysabin
the coneflower was definitely in liquid but club soda not sparkling wine… though if you’ve ever heard Coca Cola called “Southern Champagne” maybe club soda could be considered an offshoot… perhaps “Southern Club Champagne” a new kind of drink for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. The drink from my photo shoot would definitely have the essence of coneflower.
June 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This one is absolutely stellar! Instant fav.
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close