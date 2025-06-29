Swirling Effervescence

Previous
Behind the scenes… as requested by Laura. @ljmanning — To photograph this series I’ve placed a flat LED light underneath a glass filled with club soda and shot through the glass. For this shot I kept the light underneath the glass and took shots down into the glass. I turned the flower upside down and held the stem with my left hand and focused with my right… my camera was on a tripod. I also held a flashlight in my left hand to add some light to the top and overexposed a stop to compensate for the much stronger light placed underneath the glass. One challenge in this series is trying to keep the flower suspended in the club soda since the carbonation lifts the flower. I used my 90mm macro lens and on some shots it was at its closest focusing point 1:1.
Mags ace
Beautiful! That would a real hard challenge for me.
June 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully created
June 29th, 2025  
