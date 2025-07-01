Previous
Eau de Allium by kvphoto
Eau de Allium

As I was photographing this tiny allium flower I leaned over the tiny juice glass filled with club soda and what did I smell??? Onion... but with ever so pretty tiny buds and lots and lots of bubbles.

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Heather
Wow! This is unbelievably stunning, KV! The light, colours, and bubbles jump off the screen, especially with the effect of the black background! Fav
July 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl
Lovely bubbles!
July 1st, 2025  
Mags
Fantastic!
July 1st, 2025  
Babs
This one is so pretty. Lots of tiny bubbles.
July 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C
This is such a marvelous photo! so funny that the smell is so contrary to the look of it
July 2nd, 2025  
