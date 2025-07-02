Previous
Bubbly Daisy by kvphoto
Photo 2364

Bubbly Daisy

"You have to decide if you're going to wilt like a daisy or if you're just going to go forward and live the life that you've been granted."

--Kevin Costner
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Heather ace
Love your pov with this one, KV! And stunning, again, with the light and bubbles! Fav
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Well captured! Such a cool effect.
July 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The bubbles on the white petals look very surreal. So cool!
July 2nd, 2025  
