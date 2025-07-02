Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
Bubbly Daisy
"You have to decide if you're going to wilt like a daisy or if you're just going to go forward and live the life that you've been granted."
--Kevin Costner
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
4
3
ace
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bubbles
,
daisy
,
bubbly
,
effervescence
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Love your pov with this one, KV! And stunning, again, with the light and bubbles! Fav
July 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Well captured! Such a cool effect.
July 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The bubbles on the white petals look very surreal. So cool!
July 2nd, 2025
