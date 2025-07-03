Previous
Tropical Sage by kvphoto
Photo 2365

Tropical Sage

"Your dreamers may dream it
The shadow of a dream,
Your sages may deem it
A bubble on the stream;
Yet our kingdom draweth nigher
With each dawn and every day,
Through the earthquake and the fire
Love will find out the way."

--Alfred Noyes
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Wonderfully bubbly
July 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I like this effect
July 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Incredibly beautiful!
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
You are getting some great results.
July 3rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovey effect, the colours are great!
July 3rd, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous with the black background to accentuate the colours, light, and bubbles! You have created so many stunning pieces with this technique, KV! Fav
July 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
These are so amazing!
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact