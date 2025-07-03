Sign up
Previous
Photo 2365
Tropical Sage
"Your dreamers may dream it
The shadow of a dream,
Your sages may deem it
A bubble on the stream;
Yet our kingdom draweth nigher
With each dawn and every day,
Through the earthquake and the fire
Love will find out the way."
--Alfred Noyes
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
7
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2834
photos
165
followers
156
following
647% complete
View this month »
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd July 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bubbles
,
bubbly
,
effervescence
,
tropical sage
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
scarlet sage
Rob Z
ace
Wonderfully bubbly
July 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like this effect
July 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Incredibly beautiful!
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
You are getting some great results.
July 3rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovey effect, the colours are great!
July 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous with the black background to accentuate the colours, light, and bubbles! You have created so many stunning pieces with this technique, KV! Fav
July 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
These are so amazing!
July 3rd, 2025
