Red Clover

Red clover, also called purple clover, is edible.



According to Google...



"Red clover flowers have been used in teas, jellies, and to flavor vinegar. The plant has been used medicinally as an ingredient in cough syrup and in salves to treat eye and skin diseases, among a variety of other medicinal uses."



"Edibility: The leaves and you flowering heads are edible, raw or cooked."



---"Clover Medicinal Uses"

"These polyphenols and flavonoids have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved heart health and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The white clover fusion, in particular, can help boost the immune system and treat a variety of illnesses such as colds, fevers, and coughs."