Previous
Red Clover by kvphoto
Photo 2367

Red Clover

Red clover, also called purple clover, is edible.

According to Google...

"Red clover flowers have been used in teas, jellies, and to flavor vinegar. The plant has been used medicinally as an ingredient in cough syrup and in salves to treat eye and skin diseases, among a variety of other medicinal uses."

"Edibility: The leaves and you flowering heads are edible, raw or cooked."

---"Clover Medicinal Uses"
"These polyphenols and flavonoids have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved heart health and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. The white clover fusion, in particular, can help boost the immune system and treat a variety of illnesses such as colds, fevers, and coughs."
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
This technique you are using has wonderful effects.
July 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
So amazing!
July 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, awesome detail
July 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Another beauty, how do you do this
July 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Another beauty!
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact