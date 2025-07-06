Previous
Clover Swirl by kvphoto
Photo 2368

Clover Swirl

This is a top down view of the red clover.

—Heading out on a three week trip to Colorado and will have limited time/connectivity. Will try to post if I can but won’t be making comments u til I return.


6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
648% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another bubbly beauty! Have a wonderful trip!
July 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty! Hope you gals have a great time.
July 6th, 2025  
