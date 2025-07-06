Sign up
Previous
Photo 2368
Clover Swirl
This is a top down view of the red clover.
—Heading out on a three week trip to Colorado and will have limited time/connectivity. Will try to post if I can but won’t be making comments u til I return.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2837
photos
166
followers
156
following
648% complete
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th July 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clover
,
bubbly
,
swirl
,
effervescence
,
sonya7rv
,
sony/a7rv
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another bubbly beauty! Have a wonderful trip!
July 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty! Hope you gals have a great time.
July 6th, 2025
