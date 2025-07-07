Previous
Black Eyed Susan by kvphoto
Photo 2369

Black Eyed Susan

“Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still.”

—Dorothea Lange
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious beauty and a wonderful quote
July 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I love this series. Beautiful
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact