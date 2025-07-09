Seeded Swirl

“If you find yourself worrying, go outside, take three breaths, address a tree and quietly say, 'Thank you.' If you can't find a tree, a dandelion will do... Nature is magic.”



—Robert Bateman—Trip update… we had an unexpected visit to Goodland, Kansas last night after some issues with a bad tank of gas that stranded us on the shoulder of I-70. We used OnStar and police arrived quickly and helped us get the truck and our travel trailer towed to Goodland.



We arrived at the service center shortly before closing with the hopes that the issues could be resolved in the next day or two. Later that evening we were surprised to have our truck delivered to us road ready. Sometimes when you need it most there are angels amongst us who go above and beyond to help you continue your journey. We are enormously grateful to be able to continue our trip. We’ve logged 1250 miles (2011 k) on our trip so far.