Daisy & Allium

Today would have been my mom’s 100th birthday… she passed away on 12/31/1999 when all the hoopla was going on with Y2K. My mom loved flowers and gardening so she would have liked this shot.



Trip update: We’ve found some cooler trims at 8670 altitude at Eleven Mile SP NW of Colorado Springs. This is a beautiful place and we are going for a hike this morning. Have a great day!