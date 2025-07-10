Previous
Daisy & Allium by kvphoto
Photo 2372

Daisy & Allium

Today would have been my mom’s 100th birthday… she passed away on 12/31/1999 when all the hoopla was going on with Y2K. My mom loved flowers and gardening so she would have liked this shot.

Trip update: We’ve found some cooler trims at 8670 altitude at Eleven Mile SP NW of Colorado Springs. This is a beautiful place and we are going for a hike this morning. Have a great day!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous.
July 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact