Fleabane

Fleabane is a prolific wildflower and I found this one close to home. Unfortunately I got contact dermatitis on my left palm… a bunch of tiny little blisters that burned and itched. If you pick any of these be sure to wear gloves.



Trip update: We’ve traveled 1774 miles (2955 k) since leaving home. We are within a few hours of the location of our 4WD workshop and will head there on Sunday. Hope to get some hiking in tomorrow. Cheers!