Dandelion Clock by kvphoto
Photo 2375

Dandelion Clock

“If you find yourself worrying, go outside, take three breaths, address a tree and quietly say, 'Thank you.' If you can't find a tree, a dandelion will do... Nature is magic.”

—Robert Bateman
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Mags ace
Lovely wishes! How's the hand?
July 13th, 2025  
KV ace
@marlboromaam Thanks… the hand is not itchy this morning but blisters are not gone yet… soon I hope.
July 13th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Terrific closeup. And the lighting is perfect
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Mercy! Hope so.
July 13th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice detail
July 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful on black.
July 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 13th, 2025  
