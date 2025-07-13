Sign up
Previous
Photo 2375
Dandelion Clock
“If you find yourself worrying, go outside, take three breaths, address a tree and quietly say, 'Thank you.' If you can't find a tree, a dandelion will do... Nature is magic.”
—Robert Bateman
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
7
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2844
photos
166
followers
156
following
650% complete
View this month »
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th July 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
Lovely wishes! How's the hand?
July 13th, 2025
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks… the hand is not itchy this morning but blisters are not gone yet… soon I hope.
July 13th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Terrific closeup. And the lighting is perfect
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Mercy! Hope so.
July 13th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice detail
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful on black.
July 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 13th, 2025
