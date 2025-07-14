Previous
Hurricane Pass by kvphoto
Hurricane Pass

During our 4WD workshop our first stop of the day was at Velocity Basin at 11,300 elevation. Our second stop was at Hurricane Pass at an elevation of 12,730 elevation. In this photo you can see the trail we ascended to get to the pass... an amazing drive and adventure. California Basin was next at 12,960 elevation and we finished our day at a ghost town -- Animas Forks Historic site, elevation 11,160. We toured several of the ghost town buildings and Animas Forks is noted as having been one of the highest mining camps in North America.
Heather ace
Wow! What an amazing landscape captured with your pov! Awe-inspiring! Fav
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
July 27th, 2025  
