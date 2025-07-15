Previous
American Basin by kvphoto
American Basin

Our first stop of the day was at Cinnamon Pass, elevation 12,640 feet. Out second stop was at American Basin, elevation 11,300 feet where we were parked but 14,000 feet at Handies Peak. The fields were full of gorgeous wildflowers. Larkspur in dark purple surrounded the lovely blue columbine in the center of the shot. I've never seen so many columbine in bloom before and had never seen this lovely shade of blue. I have to say that as I walked around this gorgeous, breathtaking scenery I felt like singing "the hills are alive... with the sound of music." I really felt like I was in the movie setting!

We had lunch at Packer Saloon & Cannibal Grill in Lake City. After lunch we drove to Engineer Pass, elevation 12,800 feet and met some cold temps and sleet. The wind was blowing the sleet around and it was very chilly. Just above Engineer Pass we drove to Oh! Point, elevation 12,930 feet and were met with more sleet. We headed back to camp after this stop. What an amazing journey today.
Christine Sztukowski ace
So many majestic photograph
July 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful image!
July 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
You took the words (or the song) right out of my mouth, KV! I also thought of "The Sound of Music" with this capture! Such a beautiful shot and scene with the blue columbine in the foreground and with the majestic mountains behind. There is also something captivating about the basin curve of the green landscape! Fav
July 28th, 2025  
