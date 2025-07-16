The most difficult and challenging drive of our 4WD workshop was the drive to Imogene Pass, elevation 13,114 feet. Last year as a passenger I rode in the back seat of a friend's Jeep Gladiator and we drove this route from Telluride to Ouray. This year the Telluride section was closed and we had to go round trip from Ouray. This is a pano assembled from 8 shots... it gives you an idea how expansive the area is but doesn't really give you and idea of how steep the trail is or how much rock climbing you have to do to get to the top. There were sections of the trail where I couldn't see over the hood of my truck and I was often off camber with the truck heavily canted to one side. My screen shot shows the pitch at 23 and roll at 24... that was enough to get my adrenaline/heart pumping warp speed! My travelogue shot shows Kate & I getting photographed at the Imogene Pass sign: https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2025-07-16