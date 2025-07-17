In our 4WD workshop... After we had lunch we stopped in the tiny town of Ophir (population 144 circa 2023) and aired down our tires. The trail began with a series of deep dirt ditches that were fun to drive through. Most likely they were there for drainage purposes. Later on the trail became rocky and narrow. This trail is rated as moderately difficult because it is a narrow shelf road and can be tricky to find a place to pass other vehicles. A good bit of the trail was covered in loose rocks larger than what you see on the right side of this shot and the tires made some interesting sounds as I drove over them. At times rocks would slide out from underneath the tires and it occasionally felt like we were sliding a bit with the moving rocks. I thoroughly enjoyed this trail and had fun driving... there were a few moments of heart pumping adrenaline but mostly just pure joy!!!
Each of the trails we drove were unique and different and it was the loose rock that defined this trail for me. The drive to Ophir Pass is a trail I look forward to driving again some day... perhaps next summer!