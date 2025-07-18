Sign up
Photo 2376
Stony Pass Wildflowers
The final drive of our 4WD worksop was to Stony Pass, elevation 12,650 feet and the sign for the pass was placed on the line of the continental divide. There was some beautiful wildflowers in bloom in the pass.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2863
photos
167
followers
158
following
652% complete
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2378
57
58
2379
59
2380
2381
2382
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th July 2025 10:30am
driving
,
trails
,
colorado
,
4wd
,
continental-divide
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
chevy-colorado-zr2
,
stony-pass
Mags
ace
Oh wow! So beautiful.
July 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
July 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Love your pov. The flowers are beautiful
July 26th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
so cheerful
July 26th, 2025
