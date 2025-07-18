Previous
Stony Pass Wildflowers by kvphoto
Stony Pass Wildflowers

The final drive of our 4WD worksop was to Stony Pass, elevation 12,650 feet and the sign for the pass was placed on the line of the continental divide. There was some beautiful wildflowers in bloom in the pass.
Mags ace
Oh wow! So beautiful.
July 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
July 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Love your pov. The flowers are beautiful
July 26th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
so cheerful
July 26th, 2025  
