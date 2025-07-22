Toad Suck Park

It was a long, hot drive across Oklahoma from Sayre City. The most interesting thing we saw on our drive was the Sky Dance pedestrian bridge in Oklahoma City.



We arrived at our campsite at just past six pm and the temperature had just dropped from 100 to 99F (37.77-37.22C). This is our first visit to this campground on the Arkansas River and we have a nice view of the bridge across the river which is part of the structure off the dam. The origin of the name toad sick came from times when the river levels were low and the river bed was muddy.