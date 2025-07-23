Previous
Feathers in a Twist by kvphoto
Photo 2376

Feathers in a Twist

This Green Heron did not mind being observed and photographed. The ones I've seen in the past were rather shy... not this bird.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Rob Z ace
He looks so wonderfully relaxed. So well seen and shown.
July 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great shot, KV! Seeing a heron (green or blue) is always a thrill, I find! Love the pose with this one! Fav
July 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Absolutely fabulous capture. Fav
July 25th, 2025  
