Photo 2376
Feathers in a Twist
This Green Heron did not mind being observed and photographed. The ones I've seen in the past were rather shy... not this bird.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
3
5
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd July 2025 3:48pm
Tags
bird
,
lake
,
mississippi
,
green heron
,
davis lake
Rob Z
ace
He looks so wonderfully relaxed. So well seen and shown.
July 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great shot, KV! Seeing a heron (green or blue) is always a thrill, I find! Love the pose with this one! Fav
July 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Absolutely fabulous capture. Fav
July 25th, 2025
