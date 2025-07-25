Sign up
Previous
Photo 2378
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
We made it home safely from our trip to find our pollinator garden somewhat overgrown and lots of butterflies on the Carolina Phlox. Some of our flowers died while others thrived. We were happy to see the butterflies and lots of flowers blooming.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
9
3
3
365
ILCE-7RM5
25th July 2025 2:35pm
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
carolina phlox
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A lovely welcome home.
July 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
What a super capture, KV! Gorgeous colours and details! Such a beauty! I recall that this is Georgia's state butterfly! What a great welcome home for you and Kate! Fav
July 25th, 2025
