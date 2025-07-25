Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 2378

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

We made it home safely from our trip to find our pollinator garden somewhat overgrown and lots of butterflies on the Carolina Phlox. Some of our flowers died while others thrived. We were happy to see the butterflies and lots of flowers blooming.
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
Rob Z ace
A lovely welcome home.
Heather ace
What a super capture, KV! Gorgeous colours and details! Such a beauty! I recall that this is Georgia's state butterfly! What a great welcome home for you and Kate! Fav
