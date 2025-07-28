Previous
Dinner Time by kvphoto
I was happy to see some of our bluebirds return today. About six bluebirds showed up briefly and at least three of them were juveniles. I got a nice shot of a very dark feathered bird with blue tail feathers and it had caught its own insect... not sure if it was a juvenile or not... there was another juvenile on the fence with this dad feeding a sibling. We've been working hard to get the the truck and campers cleaned up after our trip... we only have a few days to get prepped for our next adventure... a camper rally in Ohio. Once again we will be off the grid for a couple of weeks. I haven't even gotten finished looking at photos from the last trip. Oh well... I'll get to them someday.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
Rob Z ace
Avery nice shot indeed! :)
July 28th, 2025  
Kate ace
Awesome capture
July 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Super sweet and beautiful!
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Thank you mama
July 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful timing & such a great image!
July 28th, 2025  
