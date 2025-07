Ruby Throated Hummingbird

This female ruby throated humminbird really liked our scarlet bee balm. We've been having food fights at the humminbird feeder with three birds dive bombing each other. I haven't seen them fight over the flowers yet... I am always so excited to see the hummingbirds drink from flowers in our pollinator garden... this was the first time I've gotten a shot of one of them going for a drink from a flower.