Photo 2394
Photo 2394
Gulf Fritillary
"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."
Rabindranath Tagore--The average life of a Gulf Fritillary butterfly is 14-27 days after emerging from a chrysalis. More info:
https://www.nps.gov/articles/gulf-fritillary.htm
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
7
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2877
photos
167
followers
158
following
655% complete
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
423
2393
2394
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st August 2025 10:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
butterfly
,
lantana
,
gulf fritillary
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
August 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh boy… this is truly magnificent… tremendous capture…
August 1st, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
August 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture!
August 1st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Sigh. One of my very favorite leps. Alas, I have to travel to see them face-to-face. Their range does *not* include my location. Beautiful shot!
August 1st, 2025
KV
ace
@rhoing
I can see why they are one of your favs… we don’t see them as much as I’d like but occasionally.
August 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite photography
August 1st, 2025
