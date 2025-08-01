Previous
Gulf Fritillary by kvphoto
Photo 2394

Gulf Fritillary

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."

Rabindranath Tagore--The average life of a Gulf Fritillary butterfly is 14-27 days after emerging from a chrysalis. More info: https://www.nps.gov/articles/gulf-fritillary.htm
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
August 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh boy… this is truly magnificent… tremendous capture…
August 1st, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
August 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
August 1st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Sigh. One of my very favorite leps. Alas, I have to travel to see them face-to-face. Their range does *not* include my location. Beautiful shot!
August 1st, 2025  
KV ace
@rhoing I can see why they are one of your favs… we don’t see them as much as I’d like but occasionally.
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite photography
August 1st, 2025  
