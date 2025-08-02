Previous
Spear Thistle by kvphoto
Spear Thistle

“A weed is a plant whose virtue is not yet known.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson
2nd August 2025

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
gloria jones ace
Nice pov
August 13th, 2025  
