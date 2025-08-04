Previous
Sweet Joe-Pye-weed by kvphoto
Sweet Joe-Pye-weed

We saw a lot of this Joe-Pye weed in Virginia and Ohio during our recent camping trip. The butterflies were all over this weed.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
August 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They obviously like it! Very pretty butterflies.
August 13th, 2025  
