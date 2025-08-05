Tiny Teardrop Trailer World

Day 4: UCamp25 trip

Today is the first full day of our camper rally and it began with a nice breakfast with new friends and old. We followed up with a bike ride around the campground. Then we went back to the main tent area for a group photo.



Today we enjoyed lounging around our campsite and I flew my drone and shot some photos. My brother Paul treated Kate and I to lunch at the Camp Store. In the afternoon we read and napped and now it is about time to cook some dinner. Tonight we will hear brand ambassadors Mandy & Kendrick speak.



If you enlarge the photo look for a green building and then look to the left of it on the corner for a tan truck with two orange kayaks on top and a green tent behind our tiny green teardrop trailer. You may not be able to see this well… the quality isn’t the greatest.