Tiny Teardrop Trailer World

Day 4: UCamp25 trip
Today is the first full day of our camper rally and it began with a nice breakfast with new friends and old. We followed up with a bike ride around the campground. Then we went back to the main tent area for a group photo.

Today we enjoyed lounging around our campsite and I flew my drone and shot some photos. My brother Paul treated Kate and I to lunch at the Camp Store. In the afternoon we read and napped and now it is about time to cook some dinner. Tonight we will hear brand ambassadors Mandy & Kendrick speak.

If you enlarge the photo look for a green building and then look to the left of it on the corner for a tan truck with two orange kayaks on top and a green tent behind our tiny green teardrop trailer. You may not be able to see this well… the quality isn’t the greatest.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
August 5th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a fabulous pov shot! I love the swirl of the blue sky and clouds around the campground too! It sounds like you got off to a great start! Enjoy! Fav
August 5th, 2025  
