Previous
Next
Gregg Mill Bridge by kvphoto
Photo 2396

Gregg Mill Bridge

From Google AI: "The Gregg Mill Covered Bridge, located in Licking County, Ohio, was built in 1881. It is a multiple kingpost through truss bridge with two 57-foot spans. While it was originally constructed in 1881, it was reconstructed in 1992.
Here's some more detail:
Location: Licking County, Ohio.
Year Built: 1881.
Design: Multiple kingpost through truss.
Reconstruction: Reconstructed in 1992.
Other names: It is also sometimes referred to as Pine Bluff or Handel Covered Bridge.
Significance: It is one of the covered bridges in Licking County."

More info: https://www.coveredbridges.net/ohio-bridges/gregg-mill
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact