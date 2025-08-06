Gregg Mill Bridge

From Google AI: "The Gregg Mill Covered Bridge, located in Licking County, Ohio, was built in 1881. It is a multiple kingpost through truss bridge with two 57-foot spans. While it was originally constructed in 1881, it was reconstructed in 1992.
Here's some more detail:
Location: Licking County, Ohio.
Year Built: 1881.
Design: Multiple kingpost through truss.
Reconstruction: Reconstructed in 1992.
Other names: It is also sometimes referred to as Pine Bluff or Handel Covered Bridge.
Significance: It is one of the covered bridges in Licking County."