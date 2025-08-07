Sensational Sunrise

Day 6: UCamp 25 Trip

Sunrise was gorgeous this morning. Breakfast was yogurt & granola along with fresh fruit. We also had a very rich but yummy homemade coffee cake. After breakfast we attended a session about traveling and camping solo. I’ve done a bit of this and I picked up a few good ideas. The three main topics were inspiration, connections-community & safety. Getting a NOAA Weather alert radio is now on my radar.



We rode our bikes to the swap meet. then we had lunch at the camp store. In the afternoon we were about to nap & read in the camper (AC blasting) when the power went out in the whole campground. It was out for about an hour. We went to the Mimosa party that Mandy & Kendrick hosted… enjoyed that and then it was time for dinner.



Dinner was the traditional Amsh wedding feast with mashed potatoes & gravy, noodles, green beans, rolls and salad. Awards and door prizes were awarded after dinner. They had a live band but we headed back to the campsite to chill & catch a shower.