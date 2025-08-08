Previous
8.8. Kendrick's Birthday

During our camper rally we celebrated Kendrick's 41st birthday. Kendrick is a good friend and has been one of the two guides (his wife Mandy is the other guide) on three of my backpacking trips - two in the Grand Canyon and one in the Rocky Mountains. I have begun training for another Grand Canyon trip that is scheduled for early November... hopefully the fire crews will get the wildfire under control and the canyon trails will reopen. Fingers crossed!

FYI... the person in the foreground is the video specialist for Nucamp and I believe her name is Samantha. That is quite an impressive camera setup she has.
