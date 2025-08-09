Sign up
Photo 2401
Pipevine Swallowtail Duo
"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked."
--Bernard Meltzer
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2899
photos
167
followers
158
following
659% complete
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
68
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterflies
,
pipevine swallowtail
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Stunning butterflies!
August 16th, 2025
