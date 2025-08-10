Sign up
Photo 2400
Drinking Buddies
"We should look for someone to eat and drink with before looking for something to eat and drink."
--Epicurus
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2895
photos
167
followers
158
following
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
66
67
68
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th August 2025 6:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
buddies
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
carolina phlox
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
LManning (Laura)
ace
An elegant and beautiful pair.
August 14th, 2025
