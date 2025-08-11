Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2397
Day Drinking
"Sometimes too much to drink is barely enough."
--Mark Twain
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2889
photos
166
followers
158
following
656% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th August 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
carolina phlox
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
April
ace
Gorgeous! I love how the butterfly pops against that green background.
August 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is stunning! The colours are exceptional.
August 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
