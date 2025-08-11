Previous
Day Drinking by kvphoto
Day Drinking

"Sometimes too much to drink is barely enough."

--Mark Twain
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
April ace
Gorgeous! I love how the butterfly pops against that green background.
August 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is stunning! The colours are exceptional.
August 12th, 2025  
