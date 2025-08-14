Sign up
Previous
Photo 2404
Flying Fritillaries
"Flying might not be all plain sailing, but the fun of it is worth the price."
--Amelia Earhart
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2895
photos
167
followers
158
following
658% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th August 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
butterflies
,
gulf fritillary
,
carolina phlox
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific focus!
August 14th, 2025
