Never Drink Alone by kvphoto
Photo 2405

Never Drink Alone

“In the end there is no desire so deep as the simple desire for companionship.”

—Graham Greene
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Mags ace
Perfection in a capture!
August 15th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Spectacular capture.
August 15th, 2025  
