Photo 2408
Cloudless Sulphur
"Open your heart and mind like the wings of a butterfly. See then how high you CAN fly."
--Zeenat Aman
16th August 2025
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
red
,
yellow
,
butterfly
,
bee balm
,
cloudless sulphur
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice eyes
August 16th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 16th, 2025
