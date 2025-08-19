Previous
Imperfect Perfection by kvphoto
Photo 2411

Imperfect Perfection

"In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they're still beautiful."

--Alice Walker
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
660% complete

*lynn ace
super capture!
August 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A beautiful capture of what looks like perfection to me.
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
August 19th, 2025  
