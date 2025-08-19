Sign up
Previous
Photo 2411
Imperfect Perfection
"In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they're still beautiful."
--Alice Walker
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2902
photos
167
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th August 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
imperfection
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
*lynn
ace
super capture!
August 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A beautiful capture of what looks like perfection to me.
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
August 19th, 2025
