Glorius Day by kvphoto
Photo 2413

Glorius Day

"Another glorious day, the air as delicious to the lungs as nectar to the tongue."

--John Muir
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
661% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photo with sure a great quote
August 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
August 20th, 2025  
