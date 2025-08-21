Sign up
Previous
Photo 2414
On Top of the World
I'm feeling great like I'm on top of the world... actually I am on top of Pine Mountain in Bartow County, Georgia.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2906
photos
167
followers
158
following
661% complete
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
424
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
21st August 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
georgia
,
training
,
hiking
,
backpack
,
pine mountain
,
dji mavic air 2
,
drone selfie
,
david archer overlook
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
August 21st, 2025
