Previous
Next
Return of the Dark Morph by kvphoto
Photo 2415

Return of the Dark Morph

Butterfly action has decreased in my pollinator garden but I was happy to see the dark morph of the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail return to visit the cup flowers. I took a break from trying to get a hummingbird picture to take this shot.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact