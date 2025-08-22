Sign up
Photo 2415
Return of the Dark Morph
Butterfly action has decreased in my pollinator garden but I was happy to see the dark morph of the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail return to visit the cup flowers. I took a break from trying to get a hummingbird picture to take this shot.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2908
photos
167
followers
158
following
661% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd August 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
dark morph
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
dark-morph
,
cup-flower
,
easter-tiger-swallowtail
