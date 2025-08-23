Previous
Golden Light by kvphoto
Photo 2416

Golden Light

The ruby throated hummingbirds have been chasing each other all over my yard. It is difficult to ever catch a shot of them close by. Yesterday I was lucky to catch a shot of this bird taking a drink from one of the cup flowers. This was taken at a high ISO and severely cropped so the quality is not all that great. I have also seen them in/around our swamp sunflowers that are closer to our deck but haven't been able to get any photos... every time I come out on the deck the birds won't come up close... but I'll keep trying.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact