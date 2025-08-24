Sign up
Photo 2417
Carolina Chickadee
"A basic law: the more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for."
--Norman Vincent Peale
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
5
5
6
5
5
365
ILCE-7RM5
22nd August 2025 4:32pm
Public
bird
carolina chickadee
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A great capture of this cutie! A lovely simple composition! Fav (great quote too!)
August 26th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful
August 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a sweet closeup!
August 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I love Chickadees. Fav!
August 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sharp focus and a lovely capture.
August 26th, 2025
