Gulf Fritillary by kvphoto
Gulf Fritillary

"A thing of beauty is a joy forever."

--John Keats
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
662% complete

Heather ace
Such a pretty shot of the butterfly on the phlox! Lovely colours and great focus and dof! Fav
August 26th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful dof and detail
August 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Superior clarity and color!
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is stunning!
August 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 26th, 2025  
