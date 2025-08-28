Butterflies Everywhere

I've always loved visiting the Cohutta Mountains in North Georgia but this visit was so special and beautiful. There were all kinds of butterflies everywhere I went. I saw the on my drive along Old Highway 2. I was towing our little teardrop trailer on a ravel road with some deep ruts so I drove slowly and thoroughly enjoyed the views. When I arrived at the campground there were about 6-8 butterflies on the road soaking up the minerals from the soil - they were red spotted admirals... black with iridescent blue and small red spots. This shot of the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail was taken along the Jack's River trail in Tennessee. The Joe Pye Weed along the river was still blooming nicely.