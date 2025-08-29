Jacks River

My second hike during my solo camping trip was on the lower section of the Jacks River Trail from the Alaculsy Valley trailhead in Tennessee. This was my first time on this trail and hiking along the Jacks River was incredibly gorgeous. If I wanted to reach Jacks River Falls from this trail I would have to hike 7.5 miles (12.07 km) each way and cross the river 22 times. For a day hike in/out would be double that. For me that is too long for a day hike.



I hiked about 2.75 miles (4.42 km) out and forded the river three times... when I had difficulty finding the place for the 4th place to cross I decided to head back since I was hiking alone and was not familiar with the trail. It takes a good bit of energy to ford the river each time since the rocks are extremely slick and the current can be fast. The other thing of note is that there are a lot of trees down over the trail that have to be climbed over/under. The first 2 miles (3.21 km) of the trail was relatively clear of obstructions but after I forded the river the first time there were trees down over the trail. I was actually very tired when I finished hiking round trip 5.2 mile (8.3 km).



I have GPS mapping via AllTrails but it was still challenging for me to find the trail and the fording locations. I would love to hike this trail to Jacks River Falls some day... hopefully with a friend or with a guide.



Safety: I wear a Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite communicator to stay in touch with Kate and to reach emergency services if needed.



YTD hiking stats: 337.6 miles (543.31 km). Remaining to reach my 365 goal = 27.4 miles (44.09 km).