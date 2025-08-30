American Goldfinch

The American Goldfinches were all over our flowers this afternoon. I saw several colorful males, many females, and this fluffy juvenile perched in one of our rose bushes. The females flew up into our swamp sunflowers and enjoyed eating the seeds. The males were more elusive.



I'm back from my solo camping trip and will get some photos posted in the next few days. It was a fabulous adventure and the weather was perfect. I focused on hiking and only shot photos with my phone. It was butterfly heaven there... I so missed my camera. Seeing all those butterflies and being in such a beautiful outdoor setting was so good for me. I'm exhausted but very happy.