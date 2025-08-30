Previous
American Goldfinch by kvphoto
American Goldfinch

The American Goldfinches were all over our flowers this afternoon. I saw several colorful males, many females, and this fluffy juvenile perched in one of our rose bushes. The females flew up into our swamp sunflowers and enjoyed eating the seeds. The males were more elusive.

I'm back from my solo camping trip and will get some photos posted in the next few days. It was a fabulous adventure and the weather was perfect. I focused on hiking and only shot photos with my phone. It was butterfly heaven there... I so missed my camera. Seeing all those butterflies and being in such a beautiful outdoor setting was so good for me. I'm exhausted but very happy.
gloria jones ace
So nice.
August 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of this sweet youngster!
August 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
August 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
August 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
So sweet-all puffed up like that! I love the crosshatching of its plumage! Fav (Welcome back, KV! Your trip sounds awesome!)
August 30th, 2025  
