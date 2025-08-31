Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2421
Sunflower Seeker
This male American Goldfinch was much more elusive to photograph than the females. I was happy to snag a few quick shots of him.
I'll be posting a few more shots of the goldfiches over the next few days. I really enjoyed photographing them. Thanks for your kind comments on my shot of the juvenile goldfinch... most appreciated.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2913
photos
167
followers
158
following
663% complete
View this month »
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Latest from all albums
424
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th August 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
american goldfinch
,
swamp sunflower
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He is gorgeous
August 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close