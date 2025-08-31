Previous
Sunflower Seeker by kvphoto
Sunflower Seeker

This male American Goldfinch was much more elusive to photograph than the females. I was happy to snag a few quick shots of him.

I'll be posting a few more shots of the goldfiches over the next few days. I really enjoyed photographing them. Thanks for your kind comments on my shot of the juvenile goldfinch... most appreciated.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is gorgeous
August 31st, 2025  
